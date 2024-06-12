1 in 5 athletes travelling to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will fly with Air France

Air France, an official partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, expects to transport 20% of all athletes and para-athletes travelling to the event. This includes 15% of Olympic athletes, 35% of Paralympic athletes, and 13% of the “Olympic family.”

Key Points:

  • Passenger Volume: Up to 125,000 customers per day during peak periods.
  • Special Measures: Exceptional operational and logistics measures, including a reserve fleet of 15 aircraft and over 2,000 new hires in 2023.
  • Athlete Services: Dedicated check-in facilities at the Olympic and Paralympic Village, managed by up to 125 Air France agents, with special provisions for oversized baggage and wheelchairs.
  • Traffic Peaks: Expected around opening and closing ceremonies, with significant numbers of supporters from the US, UK, Italy, Germany, and Japan.
  • Dedicated Team: 75 ambassadors coordinating efforts across the company.

Air France aims to showcase the best of France during the Games, with special spaces for visitors at the Palais de Tokyo and SPOT24.

