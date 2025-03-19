Air France and Jacquemus elevate luxury travel with “Le Pyjama” in La Première Suites

Air France has unveiled an exclusive collaboration with French fashion house Jacquemus, introducing “Le Pyjama”, a refined loungewear set designed for guests traveling in its prestigious La Première suites. This partnership seamlessly blends French craftsmanship with elegant comfort, redefining luxury at 35,000 feet.

A Stylish and Comfortable Travel Essential

Designed by Simon Porte Jacquemus, the navy-blue cotton pyjama set features:

Air France’s iconic winged seahorse emblem

A discreet “Le Pyjama” label

A signature grosgrain ribbon embroidered with the Jacquemus logo

Two styles for the top: V-neck (tailored fit) or round-neck (regular fit)

Four size options to accommodate all travelers

Each set comes in a pillowcase-shaped poplin pouch, available in red or blue, featuring Jacquemus’ trompe-l’œil design and signature “round-square” buttons—a blend of practicality and modern minimalism.

Enhancing the La Première Experience

This exclusive pyjama set reflects Air France’s commitment to excellence, offering travelers a bespoke, seamless experience from airport to arrival. The new La Première suites, gradually being introduced, set a new benchmark in ultra-luxury travel, ensuring guests receive unparalleled comfort and service.

“Every detail matters in crafting a memorable journey. Partnering with Jacquemus allows us to enhance the La Première experience with a touch of avant-garde French fashion,” said Fabien Pelous, Director of Customer Experience at Air France.

About Jacquemus

Founded in 2009 by Simon Porte Jacquemus, the independent Paris-based fashion house is celebrated for its artistic runway productions and modern French aesthetics. Known for innovative retail concepts and a strong global presence, Jacquemus has expanded with flagship stores in Paris, New York, London, Dubai, and Seoul.

This collaboration between Air France and Jacquemus brings together heritage and innovation, offering La Première guests an exclusive keepsake that embodies French elegance and timeless sophistication.