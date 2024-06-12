Amsterdam Schiphol collaborates with Seoul Incheon and Avinor Airports of Norway to innovate baggage handling

At the Future Terminal Experience conference in Dublin, the BOOST programme was launched. This initiative, led by Royal Schiphol Group in collaboration with Future Travel Experience and nlmtd, aims to enhance robotics and automation in baggage handling through innovative technologies.

Key Points:

Collaborating Airports : Amsterdam Schiphol (Netherlands), Seoul Incheon (South Korea), and airport operator Avinor (Norway) are the first participants.

: Amsterdam Schiphol (Netherlands), Seoul Incheon (South Korea), and airport operator Avinor (Norway) are the first participants. Goals : To reduce the physical workload and improve working conditions for baggage employees.

: To reduce the physical workload and improve working conditions for baggage employees. Technological Focus : Schiphol : Developing the COBOT and introducing an alternative robotic loading solution, Eltonomous. Incheon : Creating an automated handling concept for odd-sized baggage. Avinor : Testing a digital planning system to improve efficiency, reduce manual labour, and speed up the handling process.

:

Dennis van Kleef, Programme Lead for Baggage, emphasised the collaborative nature of the project, with regular sharing of information and insights among the airports to benefit all partners involved.