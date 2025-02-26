SAS expands codeshare with Air France-KLM, adds Brazil and South Africa

SAS is expanding its codeshare agreement with Air France-KLM, offering customers access to Fortaleza and Salvador de Bahia (Brazil) and Johannesburg and Cape Town (South Africa) for the first time.

This move strengthens Scandinavian connectivity, allowing seamless travel through Air France and KLM’s global network. SAS customers can now book flights to these destinations alongside existing codeshare routes in Europe, Tokyo, and new additions in Asia like Osaka and Bangkok.

“This is just the beginning,” said Paul Verhagen, SAS CCO, hinting at further codeshare growth to enhance global travel options.