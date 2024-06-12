The Belgian Red Devils took off to their base camp in Stuttgart for the Euro 2024 onboard their iconic Trident aircraft

On June 12 at 10:00 sharp, Brussels Airlines’ Airbus A320, registered as OO-SNO and adorned with the iconic Trident livery featuring the Red Devils and the Red Flames, pushed back from a remote position on the tarmac of Brussels Airport. Flight SN1163 departed for Stuttgart, where the Belgian national football team has established its base camp for the UEFA Euro 2024 competition.

Under partly cloudy skies, the team was warmly welcomed at the foot of the plane by a group of Brussels Airlines crew members.

Aviation24.be was among the few aviation journalist teams present at the event. Here are a few photographs of the departure (© André Orban)