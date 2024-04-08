Air Arabia Maroc launches two-weekly flights between Oujda and Charleroi from June 21

Exciting news for travelers as Air Arabia Maroc announces the launch of two weekly flights to Oujda from Brussels South Charleroi Airport starting June 21, 2024. The Moroccan airline will operate this route between Morocco and Belgium using its Airbus A320s with a capacity of 180 seats.

From June 21 to September 13, 2024, Air Arabia Maroc will connect Charleroi with Oujda, a vibrant city located in northeastern Morocco. Travelers can expect flights on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Schedule Tuesday:

Oujda – Charleroi: 06:00 – 09:05

Charleroi – Oujda: 09:55 – 12:55

Schedule Friday:

Oujda – Charleroi: 14:00 – 17:05

Charleroi – Oujda: 17:55 – 20:55

Note: all times local

Philippe Verdonck, Chief Executive Officer of Brussels South Charleroi Airport, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Air Arabia Maroc, stating, “We look forward to working with Air Arabia Maroc. The arrival of this new airline contributes to the diversity of options and services available from our airport. This summer, nine Moroccan destinations will be available for our passengers, meaning that travelers will be able to explore Morocco, and the Moroccan community can get closer to their families for a summer break.”