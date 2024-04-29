South African Airways resumes direct Johannesburg-Perth service

Perth Airport celebrates the return of South African Airways (SAA) with the revival of its direct route between Johannesburg and Perth.

Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti highlights the significance for Western Australia’s aviation recovery and tourism industry, emphasising the benefits for South African expats and visitors attending major events. Perth Airport CEO Jason Waters expresses enthusiasm for the partnership and anticipates increasing the service frequency. SAA CEO Professor John Lamola underscores the route’s strategic importance and its role in strengthening ties between South Africa and Western Australia.

With a focus on comfort and efficiency, SAA operates the route with an Airbus A340-300, offering both Business and Economy Class options.