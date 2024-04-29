EU greenlights €95.3 million Romanian aid package to revitalise TAROM Airlines

The European Commission has given the green light to Romania’s plan to provide €95.3 million in restructuring aid to its state-owned airline, TAROM.

The aid aims to help TAROM achieve long-term viability by addressing financial difficulties through measures such as fleet renewal and cost reduction. The Commission’s assessment found the aid proportional and aligned with EU State aid rules, with safeguards to prevent competition distortions.

Commissionner Margrethe Vestager highlighted the aid’s importance in maintaining regional connectivity for Romanian citizens and businesses.