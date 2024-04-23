Brussels South Charleroi Airport implements beehive project for environmental monitoring

Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) has initiated a project in collaboration with Terre@Air, BeeOdiversity, and SOWAER, involving the placement of four beehives near the airport site. The aim is to evaluate biodiversity and analyse pollution impact in the vicinity of the airport.

With the support of these partners, BSCA demonstrates its commitment to proactive environmental responsibility and ongoing reduction of its ecological footprint. By harnessing the essential role of bees in ecosystem maintenance, the project seeks to monitor pollutants, plant biodiversity, and environmental impacts.

The initiative aligns with the airport’s dedication to informed decision-making, supported by scientific evidence, as emphasised by the Minister responsible for Airports.