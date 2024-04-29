airBaltic launches direct flights from Tampere to Palma de Mallorca

airBaltic has introduced direct flights between Tampere, Finland, and Palma de Mallorca, Spain, offering travellers convenient access to the Mediterranean paradise. The service operates twice a week until October, enhancing connectivity and providing more travel options.

Thomas Ramdahl, Senior Vice President Network Management at airBaltic, highlighted the airline’s commitment to expanding connectivity from Tampere and across Europe. The route, made possible through collaboration with partners in Tampere, underscores airBaltic’s growing market share at Tampere Airport.

Featuring competitive ticket prices and premium services, including Business Class options, airBaltic aims to deliver exceptional travel experiences. With plans to add more routes and destinations, including in the Balkan region, airBaltic continues to strengthen its network, connecting Finland to various European and international destinations. The flights will be operated by Airbus A220-300 aircraft, ensuring a comfortable and efficient flying experience for passengers.