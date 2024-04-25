Brussels South Charleroi Airport anticipates over 500,000 passengers for spring break travel

Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) forecasts a surge in passenger numbers during the upcoming spring break in the French-speaking part of Belgium, with over 500,000 travellers expected over a two-week period.

The airport staff are preparing to ensure a welcoming and safe environment for passengers, with an average of almost 32,000 passengers per day and 186 flights daily.

Philippe VERDONCK, CEO of BSCA, highlights popular sunny destinations like the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands. Additionally, BSCA offers a diverse range of over 200 destinations, with fifty exclusive to Brussels-Charleroi airport, including cities like Ajaccio, Cagliari, and Cork.

Despite increasing passenger numbers, flight frequencies remain stable due to higher occupancy rates and the utilisation of larger, next-generation aircraft. The summer season brings five new routes from partner airlines, further enhancing travel options for passengers.

To manage the influx, passengers are advised to arrive 2.5 to 3 hours before departure.