New incident at Boeing: the engine cover of a Southwest Airlines plane falls during takeoff

André Orban
A Southwest Airlines plane was forced to return to the Denver airport Sunday morning after a part of its engine came loose. The part struck a wing flap during takeoff.

An investigation has been launched by US airline regulators after an engine cowling detached from a Boeing aircraft during takeoff, striking a wing flap. Southwest Airlines Flight WN3695, operated by Boeing 737-800 registered N6886A and bound for Houston Hobby Airport, Texas, with 135 passengers and six crew members, safely returned to Denver International Airport.

This incident adds to Boeing’s ongoing safety issues amidst leadership changes and renewed scrutiny. The FAA is investigating multiple recent engine problems on Southwest Boeing planes, further intensifying concerns over the safety of Boeing aircraft.

 

