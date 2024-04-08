SAS Scandinavian Airlines announces further details on Star Alliance to SkyTeam move

SAS Scandinavian Airlines today revealed details regarding the next phase in its future commercial relationships. The airline will continue its membership in Star Alliance until August 31, 2024, after which customers can commence benefiting from partnerships with most SkyTeam airlines starting September 1, 2024.

“With this transition beginning on September 1, 2024, SAS EuroBonus members will experience loyalty perks akin to those currently enjoyed with Star Alliance airlines, now with most of SkyTeam’s carriers,” the airline announced.

SAS is currently engaged in advanced discussions with SkyTeam and many of its member airlines to cultivate and expand extensive commercial partnerships: “this move aims to provide customers access to 19 new airlines and over 1,060 destinations worldwide. Customers will maintain access to their preferred cities and regions while gaining additional travel options to previously underserved destinations.”

Paul Verhagen, Chief Commercial Officer at SAS, expresses excitement about progressing in the alliance transition journey, envisioning delightful new destinations and loyalty program benefits worldwide. Verhagen emphasizes SAS’s commitment to guiding customers and EuroBonus members through each step of the transition, promising to share more details as the journey unfolds.

Background: over the past six months, SAS has collaborated closely with both Star Alliance and SkyTeam, as well as many of their members, to ensure a seamless transition for all customers and EuroBonus members. Star Alliance benefits, including EuroBonus points accrual and redemption, lounge access, and other perks along the customer journey, will remain in effect until August 31, 2024. EuroBonus will continue to be SAS’s loyalty program even after its departure from Star Alliance.

