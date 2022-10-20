Embraer and lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) sign a firm order for up to 10 new Embraer P2F conversions

Embraer and Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), a global leader in regional aircraft leasing, have signed a contract for up to 10 conversion slots for the E190F/E195F, with deliveries starting in 2024. In May of 2022, NAC and Embraer reached an agreement in principle to take up to 10 conversions; this order is now confirmed. The aircraft for conversion will come from NAC’s existing E190/E195 fleet.

In July of 2022, NAC signed a memorandum of understanding to place their first two E190F passenger-to-freight conversions with Astral Aviation, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Embraer’s E-Jets P2F conversions deliver segment-leading performance and economics. The E-Jets Freighters will have over 50% more volume capacity, three times the range of large cargo turboprops, and up to 30% lower operating costs than narrowbodies.

With more than 1,700 E-Jets delivered by Embraer globally, P2F customers benefit from a well-established, mature, global services network, in addition to a comprehensive portfolio of products ready to support their operations from day one.

The conversion to freighter will be performed at Embraer’s facilities in Brazil and includes a main deck front cargo door; cargo handling system; floor reinforcement; Rigid Cargo Barrier (RCB) – 9G Barrier with access door; cargo smoke detection system (class E main deck cargo compartment), Air Management System changes (cooling, air circulation, etc.); interior removal and provisions for hazardous material transportation.

Combining under-floor bulk cargo and the main deck, the maximum gross structural payload is 13,150kg for the E190F and 14,300kg for the E195F. Considering typical e-commerce cargo density, the net weights and volumes are also impressive: the E190F can handle a payload of 23,600lb (10,700kg) while the E195F a payload of 27,100lb (12,300 kg).

