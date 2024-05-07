Swedavia reports increased passenger numbers in April, driven by international travel demand

Swedavia’s April 2024 traffic statistics reveal over 2.6 million passengers at its ten airports, marking a nearly 1.5 percent increase from the previous year. The growth is primarily attributed to rising demand for international travel, notably at Stockholm Arlanda Airport.

The summer traffic programme has introduced 25 new routes, including ten new destinations, with strengthened charter offerings at select airports.

President and CEO Jonas Abrahamsson highlights the continuous increase in international travel demand, offsetting weaker domestic trends. Notable increases are seen at Stockholm Arlanda Airport, with 91 percent of pre-pandemic levels, and Göteborg Landvetter Airport, at 78 percent.

However, performance among regional airports varies, with Ronneby and Kiruna showing positive trends compared to both last April and pre-pandemic levels, while Malmö and Visby exhibit weaker trends.