PLAY Airlines achieves impressive growth and on-time performance in April 2024

PLAY Airlines experienced significant growth in passenger volume and load factor in April 2024, with a 19% increase in travellers compared to the previous year and a rise in load factor to 85.1%.

Despite a 16% expansion in available seat kilometres (ASK) and the timing of Easter, PLAY maintained strong performance. European city destinations within PLAY’s network performed exceptionally well, with load factors exceeding 90%. Additionally, PLAY introduced ticket sales for new destinations, including Cardiff, Wales, demonstrating growing demand and recognition in the market.

CEO Einar Örn Ólafsson expressed confidence in PLAY’s trajectory and praised the operations team for delivering top-notch on-time performance, surpassing annual targets. Looking ahead to the summer season, Ólafsson anticipates continued success in providing exceptional service to passengers.