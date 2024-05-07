Boeing Starliner’s first astronaut-crewed flight delayed by stuck valve

Boeing’s inaugural astronaut-crewed flight of the Starliner capsule was postponed due to a stuck valve on the spacecraft’s rocket.

The launch, part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, was scheduled from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station but was called off by United Launch Alliance (ULA). The crew, including NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams, faces uncertainty as the next launch opportunity is yet to be confirmed.

This setback adds to previous delays in Starliner’s journey, which has faced challenges in its rivalry with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. Despite successful tests, issues with the capsule’s parachute system and flammable adhesive tape necessitated further delays.

Boeing remains optimistic, with the company’s vice president expressing readiness for the test flight during a recent press conference.

Tonight's @Commercial_Crew Boeing Crew Flight Test launch has been scrubbed due to a faulty oxygen relief valve observation on the Atlas V Centaur second stage. The crew and rocket remain safe and more information will be forthcoming. https://t.co/imRvlfhfZ0 — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) May 7, 2024