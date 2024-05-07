Icelandair starts scheduled flights to the Faroe Islands

On May 1st, Icelandair started scheduled flights to the Faroe Islands. Icelandair will fly five to six times a week to Vágar Airport until the end of October.

With morning flights from Keflavik, the service connects very well to Icelandair’s 17 destinations in North America. Furthermore, Icelandair and Atlantic Airways are working on expanding their cooperation with the goal of offering seamless connections between the companies’ networks in Europe and North America.

With magnificent, unspoiled nature, exceptional hospitality and excellent food culture, the Faroe Islands have a lot to offer as a tourist destination. The Faroes have long been a popular destination for Icelanders and are rapidly growing as a destination for travellers from the US and Canada.