Munich Airport offers passengers around 160 destinations worldwide in the winter season

The new flight schedule starts on October 30, 2022

By the end of October, the new winter flight schedule at Munich Airport will come into effect. It will be valid from Sunday, October 30, 2022, until Saturday, March 25, 2023. During the winter flight schedule period, passengers travelling from Munich can choose from a total of 157 destinations – 14 in Germany, 107 in Europe, and 36 long-haul destinations. From the start of the new schedule, the Taiwanese airline EVA AIR will start flying to Munich as its first German destination. It will offer flights from Taipei to the Bavarian state capital four times a week. Flights to the Taiwanese metropolis will leave Munich on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. A Dreamliner – the long-haul aircraft Boeing 787-9 – will be used.

As regards the route network to North America, Munich Airport will offer even more connections in the coming winter than it did before the coronavirus pandemic. The US airlines United, Delta, and American Airlines, as well as Lufthansa and Air Canada, will operate a total of 131 flights a week to 13 destinations in the US and two destinations in Canada. In addition, Lufthansa will not only offer the popular vacation destinations Dubai (five times a week), Cape Town, and Miami (each seven times a week) in the winter, but will also continue to fly to Bangkok, Rio de Janeiro, and San Diego, which Lufthansa added in the summer. The Indian metropolises of Delhi and Mumbai, as well as Singapore, are now also operated on a daily basis by Lufthansa. Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways will each expand their flight schedule with two flights a day to the Asian metropolises of Bangkok and Singapore.

In the touristic segment, Condor will fly to the Canary Islands Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, La Palma, Lanzarote, and Tenerife 24 times a week. Eurowings Discover and Lufthansa will also fly to destinations in the Canary Islands 20 times a week. The Greek airline SKY express will be taking off from Munich for the first time. There will be five flights a week to Athens, from where the airline offers connecting flights to a total of 34 other destinations in Greece.

Munich – October 20, 2022