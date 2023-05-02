Lessor BOC Aviation delivers first of 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to Canadian low-cost Lynx Air

BOC Aviation Limited has delivered the first of 11 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft for lease to Lynx Air. All 11 aircraft are part of the Company’s existing order book and will be powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines.

“We are delighted to welcome Lynx as a new customer. This delivery will enable the airline to serve its customers with one of the most fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft flying today,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. “This transaction demonstrates our ability to provide popular, modern aircraft to our customers, aligned with our strategy of generating long-term sustainable growth.”

“We are thrilled to be receiving our seventh Boeing 737 aircraft, which will enable us to expand our North American network and offer our ultra-affordable fares and great flying experience to more Canadians,” said Merren McArthur, CEO and President of Lynx Air. “These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making us one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. We are looking forward to continuing our successful partnership with BOC Aviation and Boeing, as we continue to transform the aviation market in Canada.”