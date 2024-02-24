Air Canada responds to suspension of operations at Lynx Air

Air Canada has responded to Lynx Air’s suspension of operations by capping fares and adding over 6,000 seats in specific markets served by Lynx Air. This initiative aims to offer affordable options for Lynx Air customers affected by the shutdown, facilitating their return home or alternative travel plans within Canada, to the US, and to Cancun in Mexico.

These special fares, covering the period before February 26 through April 2, are available for purchase on Air Canada’s website or through travel agents. It’s important to note that Air Canada cannot honour Lynx Air tickets, and affected customers are advised to check the Canadian Transportation Agency website.

Additionally, Air Canada plans to increase capacity on Lynx routes from Toronto and Montreal to various destinations, but limitations may exist due to high demand during the winter travel season.