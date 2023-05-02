Milan Bergamo welcomes new carrier: Norwegian

Milan Bergamo Airport has welcomed a significant boost in the gateway’s capacity to Norway, with the arrival of new airline partner Norwegian. The low-cost carrier (LCC) commenced a twice-weekly service from the Lombardy region to Bergen on Sunday 30 April, which will be joined by a twice-weekly link to Oslo Gardermoen from 22 June.

Flown on Norwegian’s fleet of 186-seat B737-800s, the arrival of the LCC in the Norwegian market at Milan Bergamo gives the airline an immediate 49% share of weekly seats across routes to Norway. Joining the airport’s existing link to Oslo Torp, the start of Norwegian’s new flights will see Milan Bergamo offer 1,500 weekly one-way seats to Norway each week.

“Norwegian’s links to Bergen and Oslo are fantastic additions to our route map – white spots we have worked hard to fill – so we’re thrilled to welcome our new partner,” enthuses Giacomo Cattaneo, Director of Commercial Aviation, SACBO. “The new services are just as great for the many Italians in our catchment travelling to Norway to experience the country’s stunning fjords and Northern Lights, as well as those from Norway wanting to visit our renowned lakes, mountains, and cities.”

The arrival of Norwegian at Milan Bergamo signifies the inauguration of the sole connection between Bergen and North Italy covering the entire duration of the current summer season. Initially via Bergen, and later also via Oslo Gardermoen when the capital city joins the airport’s route map, passengers will benefit from further connectivity via Norwegian’s network within Norway, including Trondheim, Tromsø, and Stavanger.

With the new addition of Norwegian on the gateway’s airline roll call, Milan Bergamo is now connected to the world by 21 carriers.