Canadian low-cost Lynx Air ceases operations amidst rising costs and intense competition

Lynx Air, a Canadian budget airline based in Calgary, is shutting down due to increased costs, unfavourable exchange rates, and intense competition in the Canadian aviation market. T

he low-cost carrier, a rebranding of Enerjet, began operations in April 2022, offering flights to destinations in Canada, the US, and Mexico. Lynx Air’s management cited inflation, fuel costs, exchange rates, regulatory expenses, and competitive tension as factors contributing to its closure.

The airline aims to operate most weekend flights to bring travellers home but cancels all bookings beyond Monday, advising passengers to claim refunds from their credit card companies.

Intense rivalry exists between major Canadian airlines, Air Canada and WestJet. The shutdown affects passengers, workers, and communities, prompting Canada’s transport minister to call for Lynx Air to prioritise passenger assistance and refunds.