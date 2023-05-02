airBaltic launches flights from Riga to Bucharest, Porto, Burgas, Bilbao and Tivat

This week the Latvian national airline airBaltic launches direct flights between five new destinations: Riga–Bucharest (Romania), Riga–Porto (Portugal), Riga–Burgas (Bulgaria), Riga–Bilbao (Spain), and Riga–Tivat (Montenegro).

Bucharest is the capital and largest city of Romania; it is the perfect mix of historical and modern. On the other hand, Porto is the second largest city of Portugal, known for its rich history, delicious cuisine, and landscapes. Burgas is a city located on the Black Sea coast of Bulgaria, known for its beautiful beaches and resorts, as well as its rich history and cultural heritage. But Bilbao is a city located in the northern part of Spain, known for its impressive architecture, culture, and world-renowned museums. Finally, Tivat is a coastal town located in Montenegro, known for its beautiful natural scenery, and several historic landmarks.

Destination served Flight frequency Start date Price *, GREEN Riga – Bucharest (Romania) 3 flights weekly May 1, 2023 79 EUR Riga – Porto (Portugal) 2 flights weekly May 1, 2023 149 EUR Riga – Burgas (Bulgaria) 2 flights weekly May 2, 2023 99 EUR Riga – Bilbao (Spain) 2 flights weekly May 4, 2023 149 EUR Riga – Tivat (Montenegro) 2 flights weekly May 4, 2023 89 EUR

*Lowest fare (one way), including taxes, fees and service charges, on www.airBaltic.com subject to availability.

Flights between Riga and Bucharest are scheduled to take 2 hours and 30 minutes, Riga and Porto 4 hours and 25 minutes, Riga and Burgas 2 hours and 40 minutes, Riga and Bilbao 3 hours and 50 minutes, and Riga and Tivat 2 hours and 40 minutes.

During the summer season 2023, airBaltic will offer 20 new routes from the Baltics and Tampere. This is the largest number of new routes in a single season provided by airBaltic.

airBaltic provides flights to more than 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius and Tampere, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline’s route network in Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.