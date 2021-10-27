Thalys presented its new trainset on Tuesday at Brussels Midi

The Thalys railway company, which operates high-speed trains between Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Düsseldorf, officially inaugurated on Tuesday, 26 October, at the Midi station in Brussels, its new “Ruby” trainset. A quarter of a century after its launch, the company has redesigned its famous red trains to provide even more passenger comfort while reducing its environmental impact.

No big changes on the outside: the new train has been designed based on the old trains. Inside, however, the new coaches offer a more spacious and comfortable environment. In particular, the train includes 15% more space for luggage and allows two non-folding bicycles on board.

The new train also innovates with adjustable lighting according to the hours of the day, information screens, USB sockets, jacket racks and a completely redesigned bar area, equipped with vending machines for drinks and snacks. The new Thalys trainsets are fitted with LEDs, for more environmentally friendly electricity consumption, and clean water toilets, which do not use chemicals. Thalys trains also run on 100% green energy since 2020.

In addition to aesthetics and functionality, Thalys has worked on the capacity of its trains, adding 28 seats to its trains. In total, the new configuration can accommodate nearly 400 passengers. This not only improves profitability but also reduces CO2 emissions per passenger, as the company seeks to further reduce its environmental impact.