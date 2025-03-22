Woman drowns her dog in airport restroom after being denied boarding

A 57-year-old American woman has been arrested after allegedly drowning her white Miniature Schnauzer in an airport restroom when she was unable to bring it on board a flight. The shocking incident took place on December 16, 2024, at Orlando International Airport, Florida, United States.

Authorities were called to the scene after an airport employee discovered the dog’s lifeless body in a women’s restroom. According to a spokesperson for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, the woman—identified as Alison Agatha Lawrence—deliberately drowned her pet before proceeding to security.

Lawrence had intended to take her dog on a passenger flight but was denied boarding at the check-in counter due to missing documentation required for the animal’s travel.

Following an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued based on the evidence collected from the December incident. Lawrence was arrested this week in Lake County, which includes the Orlando area. She has been charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree offense. After posting a $5,000 bond, she was released but will have to appear in court, where she could face possible jail time under local laws.