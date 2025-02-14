Jeju – Seoul remains World’s busiest city pair in 2024

In 2024, the five busiest global city pairs were all domestic routes, with Jeju – Seoul (226 daily flights) leading the ranking, followed by Melbourne – Sydney (157), Rio de Janeiro – São Paulo (152), Sapporo – Tokyo (147), and Fukuoka – Tokyo (137). The Asia/Pacific region dominated, accounting for 45 of the top 100 routes, while New York appeared in 13 of them, the most for any city.

The longest top-100 route was London – New York (6.8 hours), while the shortest was Vancouver – Victoria (23 minutes). In Europe, the busiest route remained Dublin – London (91 daily flights), followed by Amsterdam – London (84) and Antalya – Istanbul (69). The London – New York transatlantic route tied for fourth place in Europe with Edinburgh – London (65).

The war in Ukraine reshaped regional traffic, with flights from Moscow to Kaliningrad (+39%) and Istanbul (+58%) increasing significantly, while Moscow – Simferopol dropped off the list.

Source: Eurocontrol