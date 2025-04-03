US tariffs deliver ‘seismic shock’ to global air cargo, E-commerce

The US has announced sweeping global tariffs, including the elimination of duty-free de minimis treatment for Chinese imports under $800, effective May 2, 2025. E-commerce, a key driver of air cargo demand, faces a major disruption, with China-to-US shipments making up 6% of global air freight.

Industry experts warn of an impending market shock as retaliatory tariffs loom. Shippers and forwarders are adopting short-term contracts amid uncertainty, while air cargo rates are slowing. March saw moderate demand growth (+5% YoY), but analysts expect worsening conditions as tariffs take effect.