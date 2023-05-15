A Finnish Air Force Hawk plane crashed south of Keuru

Both pilots were rescued by an ejection seat. The accident occurred on Monday afternoon, May 15.

One of the Finnish Air Force’s training jets of the Hawk model has crashed during an exercise south of Keuru in central Finland.

The pilots were rescued with the help of a catapult chair, the Air Force writes on Twitter. Both pilots have been found and handed over to the medical service for further examinations, confirms Air Force spokesperson Suvi Sunnarborg.

Central Finland’s rescue service received an alert about the plane crash shortly after 14:00, and the accident was then classified as medium. Nine emergency vehicles were sent to the scene.

The police are directing road traffic in the area while the rescue services are responsible for the situation at the accident site. Two roads are closed by the authorities, one of which is blocked by a helicopter.

Ilmavoimien Hawk-suihkuharjoituskone on joutunut lento-onnettomuuteen 15.5. iltapäivällä. Kone on syöksynyt maahan Keuruun eteläpuolella. Lentäjät ovat pelastautuneet heittoistuimella. — Ilmavoimat (@FinnishAirForce) May 15, 2023