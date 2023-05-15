Condor resumes flights to Antalya, Turkey

Welcome back to Antalya: on 12 May, three Condor flights took off for Antalya. With that, Germany’s most popular leisure airline resumes connections to the popular destination in the south of Turkey.

The start was made by flight DE202 from Düsseldorf, followed by DE154 from Hamburg and flight DE142 from Frankfurt. The fourth and final flight of the day was DE746 from Munich in the afternoon. The flights from Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Munich were each operated with an Airbus A320, while an Airbus A321 was used in Frankfurt.

In addition to the daily connections from Frankfurt, Hamburg and Düsseldorf, Condor also brings travellers to Antalya from Munich on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and from Leipzig every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The popular sunny destination is the centre of the Turkish Riviera. The region is popular and known for its dream beaches, pleasantly warm water temperatures and a mild climate all year round.