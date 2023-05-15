airBaltic A220 operating for SWISS started descent too early at Brussels Airport

On 19 April 2023, an airBaltic Airbus A220-300 registered YL-ABM operating flight LX780 from Zurich, Switzerland (ZRH/LSZH) to Brussels, Belgium (BRU/EBBR) on behalf of Swiss International Airlines was cleared for a VOR Approach to runway 07L. But the flight started the descent below 2000 ft before the Final Approach Fix (FAF).

When reaching 1000 ft just about 6.5nm before the runway threshold, the crew noticed the mistake and initiated a missed approach, climbed back to 4000 feet, positioned for another approach to runway 07L and landed without further incident about 12 minutes later. This happened in Visual Meteorological Conditions (VMC).

Belgium’s Air Accident Investigation Unit has opened an investigation into the occurrence.

Source: The Aviation Herald, Aviation Safety Network, Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board STSB