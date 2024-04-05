Tracep Congo Aviation Cessna 206 Stationair crashes during landing attempt Mahagi-Zale airfield, DRC

A Tracep Congo Aviation Cessna 206 Stationair (5X-MAL) crashed during an attempted landing at Mahagi-Zale airfield in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The aircraft originated from Bunia, and the accident happened on Friday, 5 April. All five passengers and crew members evacuated from the aircraft, three of them sustained injuries.

However preliminary, some sources indicate that the pilot landed late and attempted a go-around. The following footage appeared on social media:

? #RDC : Crash à l'atterrissage d'un avion petit porteur de la compagnie aérienne d'avion Tracep Congo Aviation ce vendredi 5 avril 2024 au niveau de l'aérodrome de Mahagi dans le territoire de l'#Ituri . L'avion provenait de #Bunia , quelques blessés signalés parmi les passgrs pic.twitter.com/0lWQt3Uhg8 — Goma fleva (@GomaFleva) April 5, 2024

All the occupants have been evacuated with three injuries, after a Cessna 206 Stationair (5X-MAL) crashed during an attempted landing at ZALE airfield near Mahagi, D.R. Congo. As per sources, the total length of this runway being one thousand (1000) meters, the pilot landed near… pic.twitter.com/4Sfr5HkmQT — FL360aero (@fl360aero) April 5, 2024