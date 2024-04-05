Tracep Congo Aviation Cessna 206 Stationair crashes during landing attempt Mahagi-Zale airfield, DRC

A Tracep Congo Aviation Cessna 206 Stationair (5X-MAL) crashed during an attempted landing at Mahagi-Zale airfield in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The aircraft originated from Bunia, and the accident happened on Friday, 5 April. All five passengers and crew members evacuated from the aircraft, three of them sustained injuries.

However preliminary, some sources indicate that the pilot landed late and attempted a go-around. The following footage appeared on social media:

