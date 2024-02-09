Embraer and Mahindra collaborate on C-390 Millennium for Indian Air Force, reinforcing ‘Make in India’ initiative

Embraer Defense & Security and Mahindra have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly pursue the acquisition of the C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) procurement project.

The partnership aims to strengthen relations between Brazil and India while supporting India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. The collaboration will involve engagement with the Indian Air Force to advance the MTA programme and develop an industrialisation plan in collaboration with the local aerospace industry in India.

The C-390 Millennium, recognised for its advanced capabilities, is set to enhance the operational prowess of the Indian Air Force and contribute to efficient ‘Make in India’ objectives.

The MoU signifies a strategic partnership between Embraer and Mahindra Defense Systems, with plans to explore India as a potential hub for the C-390 Millennium in the region.