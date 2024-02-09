Delay hits Belgium’s F-35 delivery: advanced software certification pushes timeline back by six months

Belgium’s order for 34 F-35 fighter jets faces a delay of at least six months due to setbacks in the certification process for the latest software update, known as “Technology Refresh 3” (TR-3).

Originally, four aircraft were planned for delivery by the end of 2023, later reduced to two due to pandemic-related slowdowns. However, the updated software required for the aircraft’s operation in its “Block 4” version is still pending approval. The certification process is expected to conclude in the second quarter of 2024.

The delay is unlikely to impact the overall deployment timeline, with the gradual replacement of F-16 fighter-bombers scheduled by 2030. Pilots and technicians are set to undergo training in the United States before the F-35s join the Belgian Air Force, with the first four expected at Florennes air base in May 2025. The delay poses challenges but is not anticipated to affect the overall transition plan.