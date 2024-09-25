Boeing strike continues as machinists reject “final offer” without ratification vote

Boeing’s latest “best and final offer” to 33,000 striking machinists has been rejected by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), District 751, without a vote. The union accused Boeing of publicising the offer without consulting union negotiators.

Boeing proposed a 30% pay raise over four years, improved from the 25% in its previous offer, as well as $6,000 ratification bonuses and continued productivity bonuses. However, the offer failed to meet the union’s demands for a 40% pay increase over three years and the restoration of traditional pensions, which Boeing eliminated a decade ago.

Despite Boeing’s eagerness to end the strike, which has shut down production of key aircraft like the 737, 777 and 767, the union maintained the offer did not adequately address workers’ concerns.

The strike, now entering its third week, is putting financial pressure on both sides, with strikers losing health insurance and pay, and Boeing enacting rolling furloughs for non-union employees to reduce costs. Boeing’s proposal remains contingent on a union ratification vote by Friday, but the union has refused to hold a vote and plans to survey members instead.