Ryanair expands in Sweden with $200million investment and 10 new routes following aviation tax abolition

Ryanair has announced a significant expansion in Sweden following the Swedish Government’s decision to abolish the Aviation Tax from July 2025. The airline will invest $200 million to add two new Boeing 737 aircraft to its Swedish bases, one in Arlanda and one in Gothenburg. This will create 60 jobs and introduce 10 new routes for Swedish citizens and tourists.

The tax removal is aimed at reducing high access costs, boosting Sweden’s competitiveness, and attracting further airline investment. However, Ryanair warns that any increases in airport charges by Swedavia could undermine these benefits.

The airline’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, praised the decision, which aligns Sweden with other EU countries, and announced a celebratory seat sale with fares starting at SEK 189.

This growth will increase Ryanair’s Swedish fleet by 33%, with 81 routes planned for summer 2025, marking an unprecedented level of expansion in Sweden post-COVID.