India’s aeroplane fleet set to quadruple by 2043 amid soaring demand

Boeing forecasts that India and South Asia’s commercial aeroplane fleet will nearly quadruple by 2043, driven by 7% annual air traffic growth. The region is poised to receive 2,835 new aircraft, with single-aisle jets like the 737 MAX making up nearly 90% of deliveries.

Economic expansion, low-cost carrier growth, and increasing long-haul demand—especially to North America—are fuelling the surge. Widebody fleets will also quadruple, and cargo freighters will grow five-fold. The aviation boom will create 129,000 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew, and technicians, marking the fastest global workforce expansion.

Commercial airplane deliveries to India and South Asia (2024-2043) Regional Jet <10 Single Aisle 2,445 Widebody 370 Freighter 20 Total 2,835