India’s aeroplane fleet set to quadruple by 2043 amid soaring demand

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Boeing forecasts that India and South Asia’s commercial aeroplane fleet will nearly quadruple by 2043, driven by 7% annual air traffic growth. The region is poised to receive 2,835 new aircraft, with single-aisle jets like the 737 MAX making up nearly 90% of deliveries.

Economic expansion, low-cost carrier growth, and increasing long-haul demand—especially to North America—are fuelling the surge. Widebody fleets will also quadruple, and cargo freighters will grow five-fold. The aviation boom will create 129,000 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew, and technicians, marking the fastest global workforce expansion.

Commercial airplane deliveries to India and South Asia (2024-2043)
Regional Jet     <10
Single Aisle     2,445
Widebody     370
Freighter     20
Total     2,835

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.