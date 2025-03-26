Judge sets June trial for Boeing’s felony case over 737 MAX

A Texas federal judge has scheduled a June 23 trial for Boeing in the U.S. government’s felony case over misleading regulators about the 737 MAX, following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

Judge Reed O’Connor previously blocked a $487 million settlement, citing concerns over monitor selection influenced by diversity policies.

Boeing and the Department of Justice were negotiating a resolution, but the trial is now set to proceed unless a new deal is reached.

Boeing is accused of defrauding the FAA by downplaying pilot training needs, a factor in the 2018-2019 crashes. The case intensified after a 737 MAX door panel failure in January 2024.

Boeing faces serious legal and reputational risks as it prepares for trial.