British Airways acquires Boeing’s Gatwick MRO hangar, securing jobs and expanding operations

British Airways (BA) will acquire Boeing’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility at Gatwick, securing jobs and strengthening its presence at the airport. The move will create a new subsidiary, British Airways Engineering Gatwick (BAEG), integrating Boeing’s staff and expertise into BA’s operations.

This investment enhances BA’s engineering capabilities, allowing more in-house maintenance for 777 and A320/321 aircraft, improving fleet reliability, and reducing the need for transfers to other bases. The acquisition aligns with BA’s long-term expansion strategy and sustainability goals. The deal is subject to standard regulatory approvals.