Seville Airport welcomes first Pegasus flight to Istanbul, enhancing connectivity to Asia

Seville Airport celebrated the arrival of the first direct Pegasus Airlines flight from Istanbul, marking a historic moment for the airport with its first regular connection to the Turkish city.

The Airbus A320 landed with over 150 passengers at 14:00 and was greeted with a special event, including a commemorative cake and gifts for travellers. The new route will operate three times a week (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday), providing passengers access to numerous destinations in Asia via Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

Officials, including representatives from Seville’s local government, tourism authorities, and Pegasus Airlines, attended the celebration. This new route significantly improves Seville’s connectivity and supports the city’s tourism and business growth, following years of collaborative efforts by Aena and local entities to expand Seville Airport’s offerings.