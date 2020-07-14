June 2020 traffic results: 96.2% decline in the Flughafen Wien Group and 95.4% decrease at Vienna Airport

The resumption of regularly scheduled flights by several airlines led to a slight improvement of passenger volumes in June 2020. However, they are still significantly lower than in the previous year. The total number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) fell by 96.2% to 142,095 travellers in June 2020. Vienna Airport registered a decline of 95.4% to 138,124 travellers. The accumulated passenger volume at Vienna Airport in the period January to June 2020 fell by 65.3% to 5.1 million.

June 2020 at Vienna Airport: passenger volume down 95.4%

The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport in the month of June 2020 declined by 95.4% in a year-on-year comparison to 138,124 travellers. The number of local passengers fell by 94.7%, whereas transfer passenger decreased by 97.5%. The number of flight movements in June 2020 decreased by 89.9% year-on-year. Cargo volume at Vienna Airport was down by 34.9% compared to the level of June 2019.

The total number of passengers at Vienna Airport flying to destinations in Western Europe and Eastern Europe decreased by 94.7% and 94.8% respectively in the month of June 2020. Passenger traffic to North America was down 100% from the prior-year month, whereas the number of passengers flying to Africa dropped by 99.0%. Passenger volume to Middle Eastern destinations showed a decrease of 98.7% in June 2020. The number of passengers travelling to destinations in the Far East fell by 98.3%.

Malta Airport reported a reduction in passenger volume of 99.5% in the month of June 2020, whereas Kosice Airport registered a 99.0% decline in the number of passengers it handled compared to the prior-year period.

Traffic Development June 2020

Vienna Airport (VIE)

06/2020 Diff.% 01-06/2020 Diff.% Passengers arr+dep+transit 138,124 -95.4 5,090,546 -65.3 Local passengers arr+dep 120,802 -94.7 4,104,623 -63.9 Transfer passengers arr+dep 17,296 -97.5 979,878 -69.3 Flight movements arr+dep 2,453 -89.9 53,093 -58.5 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 14,423 -34.9 107,860 -20.7 MTOW (in tonnes) 122,785 -87.4 2,318,307 -55.6

Malta Airport (MLA, fully consolidated)

06/2020 Diff.% 01-06/2020 Diff.% Passengers arr+dep+transit 3,348 -99.5 1,017,850 -68.7 Local passengers arr+dep 3,348 -99.5 1,010,306 -68.8 Transfer passengers arr+dep 0 -100.0 7,366 -58.8 Flight movements arr+dep 280 -94.3 9,289 -61.1 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 1,440 +19.5 7,953 +1.0 MTOW (in tonnes) 10,301 -94.5 363,202 -59.8

Kosice Airport (KSC, consolidated at equity)

06/2020 Diff.% 01-06/2020 Diff.% Passengers arr+dep+transit 623 -99.0 50,510 -76.8 Local passengers arr+dep 623 -99.0 50,510 -76.8 Transfer passengers arr+dep 0 n.a. 0 n.a. Flight movements arr+dep 24 -9.3 797 -69.9 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 0 -10.0 4 -85.3 MTOW (in tonnes) 307 -98.3 15,279 -75.7

Vienna Airport and strategic investments (VIE, MLA, KSC)

06/2020 Diff.% 01-06/2020 Diff.% Passengers arr+dep+transit 142,095 -96.2 6,158,906 -66.0 Local passengers arr+dep 124,773 -95.9 5,165,439 -65.2 Transfer passengers arr+dep 17,296 -97.5 987,244 -69.2 Flight movements arr+dep 2,757 -90.8 63,179 -59.1 Cargo arr+dep (in tonnes) 15,863 -32.1 115,817 -19.5 MTOW (in tonnes) 133,393 -88.7 2,696,788 -56.4

Note: Total number of passengers includes local, transfer and transit passengers. Traffic data adjusted.

