easyJet announces four new international routes from Nice: Agadir, Athens, Prague and Malta

easyJet, the second-largest airline in France, has announced four new international routes from Nice. The new destinations include Agadir, Athens, Prague, and Malta.

Flights to Agadir will be exclusive to easyJet, operating twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays from September 3. Athens flights will run twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays from May 28 for the summer season. Malta flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays from June 27, exclusively with easyJet. Prague flights are scheduled for Thursdays and Sundays from October 10.

With these additions, easyJet now serves 46 destinations from Nice for the summer of 2024. The airline remains a major player in connecting French regions to key European destinations and is the second-largest short and medium-haul airline in France. Tickets for the new routes are already on sale.