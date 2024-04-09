Hainan Airlines reinstates Vienna-Shenzhen route, boosting long-haul connectivity

Vienna Airport welcomes the return of Hainan Airlines, China’s largest privately owned airline, to resume direct flights between Vienna and the high-tech hub of Shenzhen, commencing on May 29, 2024.

The reinstatement of this route underscores the recovery of long-haul flight offerings at Vienna Airport and strengthens ties between Austria and China. Shenzhen, with its rapid economic growth and status as a technology epicentre, offers significant business and tourism opportunities.

Hainan Airlines will operate two weekly flights, facilitating seamless travel between Vienna and Shenzhen throughout the year. The flight schedule caters to both business and leisure travellers, with convenient departure and arrival times. With its extensive global network, Hainan Airlines provides access to over 200 cities worldwide, reinforcing its position as a leading airline in the People’s Republic of China. Passengers can explore various destinations across China from Shenzhen, further enhancing connectivity and travel options. With a reputation for exceptional service and continuous innovation, Hainan Airlines ensures a premium travel experience for passengers.