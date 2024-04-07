Austrian Airlines Airbus A320neo severely damaged in ground collision at Vienna Airport

A recent incident at Vienna Airport in Austria has left a brand new Austrian Airlines Airbus A320neo severely damaged after it reportedly collided with stationary structures on the ground.

The aircraft, registered as OE-LZQ, had arrived at Vienna Airport last night (6 April) at 22:37 local time, following a flight from London Heathrow. While details surrounding the timing of the collision and any potential injuries remain unclear, it is evident that the aircraft sustained significant damage.

Photos circulating on social media platforms, particularly Instagram accounts such as aeromanu and oldflychicks, depict the extent of the damage. The images show the aircraft’s wing appearing to collide with a utility pole, and its right horizontal stabilizer completely torn off after impacting a jetway.

Austrian Airlines had taken delivery of this A320neo just last December, making the incident all the more alarming for the airline and aviation authorities.

As of now, this story is still developing, and details are expected to change as more information becomes available. Authorities and airline officials will likely conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the collision and assess any necessary safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.