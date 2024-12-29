KLM emergency landing at Sandefjord Torp Airport still halts flights, affecting 5,000 passengers

Torp Airport in Sandefjord, Norway, remains closed until at least 18:00 Sunday due to a KLM Boeing 737 blocking the runway following an emergency landing Saturday evening. The incident, caused by a “loud noise,” left none of the 182 passengers injured but disrupted travel plans for approximately 5,000 people.

Efforts to remove the aircraft, involving KLM, police, and the Accident Investigation Board, are ongoing. A specialised KLM technical team arrived at noon Sunday to assist in the complex towing process. Meanwhile, passengers have faced cancellations, limited information, and overcrowded departure halls.

KLM plans to transport affected passengers via an alternative flight from Gardermoen. Airport operations may take longer than anticipated to normalise due to the backlog of flights.