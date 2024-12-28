KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 737-800 experiences hydraulic failure, skids off runway in Norway

Home Airports Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 737-800 experiences hydraulic failure, skids off runway...

In the evening of Saturday, 28 December, a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 737-800 (registered PH-BXM) operated flight KL1204 from Oslo, Norway to Amsterdam, The Netherlands, when shortly after take-off, the aircraft experienced a hydraulic failure.

The crew decided to divert to the Oslo Torp Sandefjord Airport. During landing, however, the aircraft skidded right, off the runway into soft grass, just before reaching a taxiway.

No injuries have been reported and passengers evacuated the aircraft by mobile stairs. Emergency crews are responding to the scene. Passengers and crew are being provided assistance as investigations into the incident continue.

