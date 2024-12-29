Air Arabia launches new Ras Al Khaimah–Moscow route

Air Arabia inaugurated a new non-stop service connecting Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, to Moscow Domodedovo International Airport, operating three times weekly on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The first flight, on December 27, 2024, marks a significant expansion of Air Arabia’s network.

Adel Al Ali, CEO of Air Arabia, emphasized the route’s role in boosting tourism and trade between the UAE and Russia while providing passengers affordable and convenient travel options.

The airline operates a modern fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, offering free in-flight streaming, affordable catering services, and a loyalty program, ‘Air Rewards.’