KLM expands Summer 2025 schedule with more seats and new destinations

KLM’s 2025 summer schedule (March 30 – October 25) features 161 destinations—95 in Europe and 66 intercontinental—with 4% more seats than in 2024. However, intercontinental capacity remains at 90% of pre-pandemic levels due to aircraft part delays and pilot shortages.
Intercontinental Highlights
- New destinations: San Diego (USA), Georgetown (Guyana), and Hyderabad (India).
- Increased frequencies:
- Tanzania: Daily flights to Kilimanjaro/Dar es Salaam (+30% seats). Zanzibar service discontinued.
- Japan: Osaka up to 5x weekly.
- USA: Las Vegas now daily.
- Brazil & Canada: Daily Rio de Janeiro flights continue; Edmonton up to 6x weekly in peak season.
- Fleet expansion: Three new Boeing 787-10s to support long-haul growth.
European Expansion
- New routes: Ljubljana, Exeter, and Biarritz.
- Milan flights centralised at Linate Airport (Malpensa cancelled).
- More Airbus A321neos deployed (doubling to 10 aircraft).
- Frequency increases:
- UK & Portugal: 2x daily Belfast, 4x daily Porto.
- Spain & Croatia: Extra daily Barcelona flight; Split 2x daily in spring/autumn.
- Poland: More flights to Krakow and Poznan.
- Portugal & Croatia capacity up 25%.
KLM continues its network expansion and fleet modernisation while addressing operational constraints.