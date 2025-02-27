KLM expands Summer 2025 schedule with more seats and new destinations

KLM’s 2025 summer schedule (March 30 – October 25) features 161 destinations—95 in Europe and 66 intercontinental—with 4% more seats than in 2024. However, intercontinental capacity remains at 90% of pre-pandemic levels due to aircraft part delays and pilot shortages.

Intercontinental Highlights

  • New destinations: San Diego (USA), Georgetown (Guyana), and Hyderabad (India).
  • Increased frequencies:
    • Tanzania: Daily flights to Kilimanjaro/Dar es Salaam (+30% seats). Zanzibar service discontinued.
    • Japan: Osaka up to 5x weekly.
    • USA: Las Vegas now daily.
    • Brazil & Canada: Daily Rio de Janeiro flights continue; Edmonton up to 6x weekly in peak season.
  • Fleet expansion: Three new Boeing 787-10s to support long-haul growth.

European Expansion

  • New routes: Ljubljana, Exeter, and Biarritz.
  • Milan flights centralised at Linate Airport (Malpensa cancelled).
  • More Airbus A321neos deployed (doubling to 10 aircraft).
  • Frequency increases:
    • UK & Portugal: 2x daily Belfast, 4x daily Porto.
    • Spain & Croatia: Extra daily Barcelona flight; Split 2x daily in spring/autumn.
    • Poland: More flights to Krakow and Poznan.
    • Portugal & Croatia capacity up 25%.

KLM continues its network expansion and fleet modernisation while addressing operational constraints.

