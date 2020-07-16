Emirates and Etihad Airways resume connections from Munich to Gulf region

Relaunch of flights from Munich to the Gulf: The Arabic airline Emirates is now again flying from Munich to Dubai. A Boeing 777-300ER will be used for these flights, which will depart Munich Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 15.40 and land in Dubai at 23.45.

Etihad Airways is also resuming its flights from Munich today and is now flying to Abu Dhabi Thursdays and Saturdays at 15.30 in a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, arriving at itsdestination at 23.25. The airline will be offering two further weekly connections to the same destination from August – all flights will then take off at 15.20.

