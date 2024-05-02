UAE weather impacts flight operations again: Emirates, flydubai, Etihad Airways, and Air Arabia issue travel advisory

Dubai’s adverse weather conditions on May 2 have caused significant disruptions to flight operations across the UAE, affecting carriers such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, and Air Arabia. Passengers travelling to and from Dubai International Airport have experienced delays, cancellations, and diversions.

Emirates, the flagship carrier of Dubai, has cancelled flights to various destinations including Istanbul, Nairobi, Cairo, Amman, Singapore, and Johannesburg. The airline has advised affected passengers to expect delays and has offered rebooking options without additional fees. Additionally, Emirates issued a travel advisory urging passengers to arrive early at the airport due to expected road delays.

flydubai, Emirates’ sister concern, has also faced delays and cancellations affecting departures and arrivals at Dubai International Airport. Passengers travelling to and from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran, Pakistan, Bahrain, Israel, India, Damascus, and Iran have experienced delays.

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s flag carrier, has advised passengers travelling to Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi to arrive early and plan their journey accordingly. The airline has encouraged passengers using the Etihad bus service between Zayed International Airport and Dubai to check in early to allow extra time for transfer.

Similarly, Air Arabia, based in Sharjah, has advised passengers travelling to its hubs in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah to plan extra time for travel. The airline has recommended updating contact information in bookings to receive the latest flight updates.

The adverse weather conditions have also affected flight operations for Indian airlines such as Indigo, SpiceJet, and Vistara in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, prompting them to issue alerts to passengers.

Passengers travelling to and from the UAE are advised to stay updated with the latest information from airlines and airport authorities and to plan their journeys accordingly to minimise inconvenience.